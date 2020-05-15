Mintos and Bears announce more player signings

The Prince Albert Mintos and Prince Albert Northern Bears continue to keep busy as they build their rosters for the 2020-21 season.

The Mintos announced on Thursday afternoon that they had signed defenceman Danton Cox of the Prince Albert Venice House Pirates.

Cox, who is from Prince Albert, spent the last two years in the Bantam AA ranks and had 34 points in 25 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

He is the 17th signing the Mintos have made over the last month.

Meanwhile, the Northern Bears have welcomed blueliners Penny Bellefontaine and Jacquelyne Chief to the team, which has signed nine players for the upcoming season.

Bellefontaine suited up in 30 games for the Regina Rebels last year and had three assists for the reigning Saskatchewan Female Under-18 AAA Hockey League regular season champions.

Chief had five points in 23 games for the Warman Bantam AA Wildcats.