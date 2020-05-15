Kendrah, 5, called ‘one tough cookie’ among recovery process from life-threatening injuries

Five-year-old Kendrah is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after claiming life-threatening injuries in March when her older brother and grandparents tragically passed away.

On Mar. 29, Prince Albert police responded to 315 MacArthur Drive after friends and family went to the property to check on the well-being of the family living there. Officers found three bodies at the scene, later released as Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56, and seven-year-old Bentlee.

Kendrah was found alive, but was suffering severe injuries.

“Today, the police service is happy to provide information to the public that five-year-old Kendrah is now recuperating in hospital in Saskatoon following several weeks in hospital in Edmonton,” said a news release.

Kendrah’s mother, Heather, says her daughter has been nicknamed ‘one tough cookie’ throughout her time in hospital. In recent weeks, she’s gone through eight surgeries.

“The whole family is excited for her to come home. We are amazed at how strong and determined she is,” said Heather.

Nathaniel Carrier, 28, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from the incident in March. The police have confirmed he is Kendrah and Bentlee’s father and Denis and Sandra’s son.