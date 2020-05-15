Health authority declares Meadow Lake hospital outbreak over

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced on Friday that a situation surrounding COVID-19 in the Meadow Lake hospital is no longer being considered an outbreak.

One staff member at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5. A news release says the case was linked to community transmission.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Mandian​gu Nsungu declared the outbreak over after no further patients or health care workers were found to have contracted the virus.

Staff considered close contacts began self-isolating immediately, and all tested negative.