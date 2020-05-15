Health authority declares Meadow Lake hospital outbreak over

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced on Friday that a situation surrounding COVID-19 in the Meadow Lake hospital is no longer being considered an outbreak.
One staff member at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5. A news release says the case was linked to community transmission.
Medical Health Officer Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu declared the outbreak over after no further patients or health care workers were found to have contracted the virus.
Staff considered close contacts began self-isolating immediately, and all tested negative.