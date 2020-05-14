Wildfire burning east of Prince Albert

A previously-contained wildfire has broken free east of Prince Albert.

Crews are battling a 2,500 hectare fire in the Fort à la Corne Provincial Forest. The fire had been marked as “contained” earlier in the day Thursday, but as of press time, had grown and was marked as uncontained.

High winds blew smoke south towards Melfort and Tisdale. According to the provincial wildfire map, the fire is burning north of the Saskatchewan River and just northeast of the forks.

The fire started on Friday, May 8. No further information about the fire was available as of press time.

The fire is one of two burning in the province. The other is located in western Saskatchewan near Loon Lake. There have been 28 fires so far this year. The five-year average for May 14 is 97.