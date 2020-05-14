Jarvis beats out Protas for WHL’s most sportsmanlike player award

The Prince Albert Raiders will have to wait a little bit longer for one of their players to win the Brad Hornung Trophy.

The Western Hockey League announced on Thursday morning that Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis beat out forward Aliaksei Protas for the circuit’s most sportsmanlike player award, which was voted on by the league’s coaches and general managers.

Jarvis, who is expected to be a first round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, was second in WHL scoring this season with 98 points in 58 games and had 24 penalty minutes.

Protas had eight penalty minutes in 58 games during his sophomore campaign on his way to leading the Raiders in scoring with 80 points.

The Washington Capitals prospect was looking to become just the second import player to receive the Brad Hornung Trophy, with the Swift Current Broncos’ Aleksi Heponiemi previously accomplishing that feat in 2018.

Jarvis, who is the first Winterhawk to win the award since Lonny Bohonos in 1994, is now nominated for the CHL’s Sportsman of the Year award.

Nick Robertson of the OHL’s Peterborough Petes is one of the finalists for the honour, which will be handed out in the coming weeks.

The QMJHL nominee for the award is expected to be announced later today.



