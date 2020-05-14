Government announces 5 new COVID-19 cases, expanded testing

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase at a small, steady rate. The government announced five new cases on Thursday, four in the La Loche area and one in the Regina area.

Regina had made its way down to zero active cases before the positive result was announced on Thursday.

This brings the province’s total number of cases to 582, 178 of which are considered active.

On the other hand, the province reported 13 more recoveries. Since the pandemic entered Saskatchewan, 398 recoveries have been recorded.

Currently, there are 10 people in hospital. Seven are receiving inpatient care, three in the north, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina, and three additional people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

Also on Thursday, the government announced that soon anyone working from outside of their home, particularly those returning to work, will have access to COVID-19 testing.

According to the news release, the following at-risk populations will be proactively tested:

All patients upon admission or in advance of a planned admission to an acute care hospital for a stay anticipated to be greater than 24 hours. This includes all expectant mothers entering a health facility to give birth.

Immunocompromised asymptomatic individuals, including cancer patients in advance of undergoing immunosuppressive procedures such as chemotherapy.

All health staff working with immunocompromised patients.

Mobile (worksite) testing in high volume work settings (factories, industrial settings, etc.)

This is in addition to current testing requirements for residents identified as contacts of a positive or a suspected positive case, individuals identified as high risk due to active spread in their workplace or community, all residents upon admission or re-admission to long-term and personal care homes and all residents and staff in long-term and personal care homes after a positive case there.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is determining the process of this expanded testing, and more details will be available next week.

Additionally, the SHA is increasing active case findings in vulnerable populations, including those that are homeless. It will also continue increased active case findings in First Nations and Métis communities.

If widespread transmission occurs in a community, the SHA will implement a community-wide testing initiative.

More to come.