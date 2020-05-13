Province reports 4 more COVID-19 cases in Sask.’s far north

The number of COVID-19 cases contributing to an outbreak in Saskatchewan’s far north grew by four on Wednesday.

All of the new cases are in the La Loche area. The far north has 149 of the province’s 186 active cases, while the southern region has very few, in some areas zero, active cases.

One case that was previously reported as in the Regina area has been reassigned to the north.

Here's what the numbers look like. The far north has 149 of the 186 active cases, while areas in southern #Sask have very few, some with zero, active cases. pic.twitter.com/tJ92NAiT9l — Jayda Noyes (@jaynoyesSK) May 13, 2020

On the other hand, the province saw 11 more recoveries. In total, 385 people have recovered so far.

Ten people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications. Seven are receiving inpatient care, four in the north and three in Saskatoon, and three additional people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

The provincial state of emergency has been extended for another two weeks.

