Health officials reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, all of which are in the far north.

Two of those new cases are in La Loche, while the other three are in the Beauval area.

Another 11 people have recovered from the virus, meaning there are now 193 active COVID-19 cases in the province. That’s down from 199 active cases on Monday.

Saskatchewan Health Association (SHA) officials are scheduled to speak to the media about the outbreak in the north at 2:30 p.m.

More to come.