Waskesiu Golf Course to open Saturday

The Waskesiu Golf Course announced on Monday morning that they will start off their 2020 season on Saturday, May 16.

Bookings are only being done over the phone starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The course can be contacted at 306-663-5300.

When it comes to their annual Lobstick tournaments, it has previously been announced that Senior Men’s and Men’s Lobstick events have been pushed back from their June dates to September.

The Junior Men’s and Ladies’ Lobstick tournaments are still slated to be held in August.

Meanwhile, visitor services and vehicle access at Prince Albert National Park continues to be closed through the Victoria Day long weekend.

Highway 264 to Waskesiu remains open for through traffic only and there is no vehicle access outside of the Waskesiu Townsite.