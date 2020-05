The province reported four new COVID-19 cases and 14 more recoveries from the virus on Monday. This brings Saskatchewan’s total to 568 cases, with 199 of those still considered active.

All of Monday’s new cases are in the La Loche area.

Currently, there are 11 people in hospital—eight are receiving inpatient care, five in the north and three in Saskatoon, and three additional people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

