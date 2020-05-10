Government reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 9 more recoveries

Health officials reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan on Sunday, nine of which are in the far north.

Three of those nine cases are in the La Loche area. There have now been at least 96 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community over the past seven days.

The north region, which includes Prince Albert, North Battleford, Melfort and Meadow Lake, reported two new cases on Sunday.

Another nine people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 349. There have been 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, 209 of which are still active.

There are 12 patients currently in hospital, four of which are in intensive care. All four ICU patients are in Saskatoon.

Health officials reported 743 new tests on Sunday. That’s down from the 941 new tests reported on Saturday, and the 815 new tests reported on Friday. Last week, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said testing numbers were declining due to decreased demand in the southern half of the province.