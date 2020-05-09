Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall in far north

For the third straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases fell in the far north.

Health officials reported five new cases in the region on Saturday. That’s down from the 12 new cases reported in the area on Friday. There were 15 new cases reported on Thursday, and 24 new cases reported on Wednesday.

There were also three new cases reported in the north region on Saturday. That area includes Prince Albert, North Battleford, Melfort and Meadow Lake. The only other new case was in the central region.

Another five people have recovered from the virus, which brings the current number of active cases to 207.

There are currently 15 COVID-19 patients in hospital, five of which are in intensive care. One of those ICU patients is in the north, while the other four are in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan has had 553 reported cases to date, with 340 recoveries and six patients who have died from the virus.

Although the number of new cases continues to fall in the far north, the community of La Loche passed additional measures to stop the virus’ spread.

On May 7, La Loche council passed a resolution recommending the full closure of all beverage and alcohol related sales, distribution and consumption sites in the community, effective May 9.

After further consultation with community leaders, the provincial government closed the SLGA retail store and private off-sale in La Loche for the next two weeks.

The Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority will support the community to identify and assist anyone suffering hard due to alcohol withdrawal. That support will include addictions support programs in the community.

Anyone experiencing COVID-like symptoms is asked to call HealthLine 811 to be tested for COVID-19. Residents can also take an online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.