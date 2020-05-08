RCMP asking for more information about fires on Sweetgrass First Nation

Battlefords RCMP are asking for more information about how several large grass fires were started on the Sweetgrass First Nation late Thursday night.

RCMP arrived on scene at around 10 p.m. where they found multiple fires already burning. Several residences had to be evacuated, and witnesses told police they saw an ATV in the area where the fires were set. Emergency crews spent several hours on scene and no residences were lost.

RCMP request that anyone with information about the fires contact them at 306-446-1720, or call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.