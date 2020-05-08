Project pandemic: mapping the outbreak

In an effort to track COVID-19 and its impact on different populations, especially the most vulnerable, journalists and journalism students at news organizations and universities from across Canada have come together to compile data from government health authorities and self-reported information compiled by flatten.ca.

The map, linked below, is interactive. Click on its data points for more information on infections from across the country.

For a larger map, click here.

You can do your part to help us understand how COVID-19 is spreading and affecting you.

Do you have a story of a health care worker who went above and beyond the call of duty? Share it here.

Do you know someone who died because of COVID-19? Share their story here.

This project is coordinated by the Institute for Investigative Journalism with the support of the Canadian Association of Journalists.

