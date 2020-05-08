Lakeland fire department extinguishes 10 acre and 20 grass acre fires over past two days

Lakeland and District Fire Department extinguished a pair of grass fires near Paddockwood over the past two days.

The first occurred roughly two kilometres west of the community on May 6 at around 12:46 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a 10 acre fire burning around several structures, one of which sustained minor damage.

The second occurred southeast of Paddockwood at around 9:03 p.m. on May 7. Fire crews arrived to find a 20 acre fire that originally started as a controlled burn.

The fire department extinguished both fires with 16 member crews.