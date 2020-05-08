Health authority ends Prince Albert hospital outbreak

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is no longer considering a single COVID-19 case at the Victoria Hospital an outbreak.

In a Friday morning new release, Med​​ical Health Officer Dr. Khami Chokani said no contacts of the positive patient—neither health care workers nor other patients—were found to have contracted the virus.

“This is a definite testimony to diligent PPE (personal protective equipment) use and good environmental maintenance by all the teams,” he said.

Chokani originally declared an outbreak because the patient had been in hospital for over a week before testing positive on Apr. 30.

During a media conference earlier this week, SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said 91 health care workers and seven patients were identified as contacts of the positive case. He also confirmed that the case was related to La Loche.