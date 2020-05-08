Guhle nominated for CHL Top Prospect Award

Kaiden Guhle is the top ranked player from the Western Hockey League in NHL Central Scouting’s listing of North American based skaters.

As a result, the Prince Albert Raiders blueliner is one of the finalists to the Canadian Hockey League’s Top Prospect of the Year Award for the 2019-20 season, which will be announced later this month.

Guhle, who had 40 points in 64 games during his sophomore season, joins Quinton Byfield of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves and Alexis Lafreniere of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Rimouski Oceanic as the finalists for the award.

Barring a sudden change in how the CHL hands out the accolade, Lafreniere will more than likely be the winner as he’s the top ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting and is widely expected to be the first overall pick at this year’s NHL Draft.

Bowen Byram, Andrei Svechnikov and Nolan Patrick are the most recent recipients of the Top Prospect Award.

WHL Awards

For the second time in the last five seasons, Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt has won the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL’s executive of the year.

Anholt, who previously took home the trophy in 2016, has helped to build a Hurricanes side that has won 30 or more games for the last five seasons.

Matt Bardsley of the Kamloops Blazers was the other finalist for the award.

The next major accolade from the WHL will be announced on Monday as the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy will be presented to the league’s top scholastic team.