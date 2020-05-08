13 new COVID-19 cases announced Friday

The province announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with all but one coming from the ongoing outbreak in the La Loche area.

The remaining case is in the north region, which includes Prince Albert.

Of the 544 total reported cases, 203 are considered active. Six more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 335.

There are currently 19 people with COVID-19 in the hospital. Fifteen are receiving inpatient care (six in the north and nine in Saskatoon) and four are in intensive care (three in Saskatoon and one in the north).

Of the 544 cases int he province, 138 are travellers, 260 are community contacts, 56 have no known exposures and 90 are underinvestigation by public health.

The province said Friday that outbreaks will be publicly posted within health facilities, personal care homes and homeless shelters and correctional facilities. Public advisories will always be issued if there is a risk to the public, the province said. Public posting of outbreaks within workplaces, industrial or commercial space will be done on a case-by-case basis when appropriate, the province said. “This approach balances protecting the public and ensuring the privacy of individuals and businesses,” the province wrote.

Also on Friday, the local medical health officer declared the COVID-19 outbreak in Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital had come to an end. The one confirmed case came into contact with several other staff members, but no one else had contracted the illness. The proper use of PPE was attributed to stopping the spread.

Overall, across the province, 44 cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to health care workers, however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances. The majority of the cases — 179 — are from the far north, 163 from the Saskatoon area, 100 from the north, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the south and 11 from the central region.

Of active cases, 148 are from the far north, 38 the north region, 15 Saskatoon and two in Regina. There are no active cases in the central or south regions of the province.

The gender of infected patients is an equal 50/50 split between men and women. The number of deaths holds steady at six.

Saskatchewan’s per capita rate of 27,184 people tested per million population exceeds the national rate of 26,665 per million.

Strict travel restrictions remain in place in the northern part of the province.

On Friday, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms issued a warning to the province’s chief medical health officer over those restrictions.

The travel restrictions also prevent residents from travelling outside of teh community in which their primary residence is located, with a few exceptions.

“The Order prevents northern residents from utilizing local forests, lakes and waterways to meet their needs for recreation, relaxation or solitude and benefit their mental and physical health,” the centre wrote.

“Under the Order, only individuals able to claim an Aboriginal right for doing so are permitted to venture out of their community to enjoy nature.”

Staff lawyer Marty Moore wrote that northern Saskatchewan is blessed with vast forests, lakes and waterways.

“These areas can easily be enjoyed by local residents while complying with social distancing protocols and avoiding encounters with others, negating any risk of transmission of COVID-19… It is unconstitutional for government to arbitrarily restrict citizens’ liberty of movement,” he wrote.

“This is especially so where when restricting liberty may cause unnecessary negative effects on citizens’ mental and physical health, without in fact reducing the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”

Moore demanded that the order be amended so that northern residents can enjoy local forests, lakes and waterways.