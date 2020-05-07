Mobile Crisis hopes to improve accessibility with purchase of downtown area building

Prince Albert Mobile Crisis clients have better accessibility to in-person services now that it’s moved to the city’s core.

The police service has handed over the keys to the building located at 15 – 15th Street West—next to its main station—which used to house the Criminal Investigation Division. Prince Albert police originally bought it back in 2008.

Following the purchase of the secondary substation on 10th Street East last year, the police put it up for sale.

“We have a contract with the City of Prince Albert and we provide services with the police,” said Vicki Stewart, executive director of the Prince Albert Mobile Crisis Unit.

“It’s just kind of ideal to be right beside them. In the downtown as well…we were kind of out of town and accessing our services was difficult at times, so this is great.”

Mobile Crisis provides supports to those facing a number of crisis situations, including family conflict or violence, child abuse or neglect, physical health issues or illness, accidents, alcoholism, drug abuse and homelessness.

The Prince Albert Sexual Assault Centre also operates out of the Mobile Crisis office.

The services are open to referral by community agencies such as the Prince Albert Police Service, the Prince Albert Fire Department and the Ministry of Social Services.

Services are also available by phone or walk-ins. However, said Stewart, they’ve temporarily moved lots of their services off-site to abide by the government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are still in the process of getting settled into the new building, and look forward to renewing our ties with the local downtown community,” said Stewart.

“We continue to provide the same services, including crisis intervention and sexual assault counselling, while we transition to our new space.”

Mobile Crisis used to be located at 4050 Second Avenue West, next to the Wholesale Club and the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region Home Care office.

Stewart said staff are now operating out of the new building while they complete the finishing touches.

Police Chief Jon Bergen said having Mobile Crisis next door will also benefit his organization because they work so closely together already.

“Mobile Crisis provides an important connection to services and supports that help the most vulnerable members of our community,” he said.

The sale was completed last month.

If you need immediate help, you can call the crisis line at (306) 764-1011 or the sexual assault line at (306) 764-1039.