Government reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 in La Loche

The provincial government announced 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all of which are in the north or far north.

Another 17 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 329.

There are now 196 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. All new cases have been confirmed.

Of the 19 new cases, 12 alone were in the La Loche area, while three were located in other areas of the far north. There are four new cases in the north region, which includes the cities of Prince Albert, North Battleford, Meadow Lake and Melfort.

There are 12 COVID-19 patients in hospital, eight of which are in intensive care (three in Saskatoon, one in the north).

Saskatchewan now has 531 reported cases since the start of the pandemic.