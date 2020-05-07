Former Mintos player set to move into a management role with the team

Wright taking over from long-time manager Fauchoux

Things have come full circle for Prince Albert’s Kalen Wright.

After suiting up for the Prince Albert Mintos during the 1999-00 season, Wright will be back with the program this year as the team’s manager.

“Our family billeted Mintos players when I was growing up and my mom was the trainer for the team for a few years, so I’ve pretty much spent my whole life around this team,” Wright said.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of the team once again. I’ve been following them since I played for them 20 years ago and I’ve really been something to see the Mintos develop into a premier franchise and win three national championships.”

Wright will be taking over the manager role from Don Fauchoux, who stepped down from the position after a 12-year run with the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League club earlier this spring.

Following his time in a Mintos uniform, Wright spent three campaigns with the SJHL’s Melfort Mustangs and then had a four-year stint in the NCAA with the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

In addition to taking to the ice in the senior hockey ranks in his home province, the 38-year-old has worked behind the scenes over the last eight seasons as a scout for the WHL’s Victoria Royals.

“I always wanted to stay involved in hockey after my playing days were done and I thought that coaching was going to be my calling at first,” Wright said.

“I ended up stepping into the scouting world and I wasn’t too sure what I was doing at first, but I really ended up enjoying it. I’ve been able to go to a lot of games and tournaments over the last few years and it’s been great to see how the players develop from bantam, midget, junior and then into the pros.”

While Wright will still be doing some scouting for the Mintos as they look to recruit players for the future, most of his job will see him being involved in the logistical aspects of running the team.

“Being involved in the day-to-day operations and working with the coaches at the rink each day is something that I’m looking forward to,” Wright said.

“It’s been a great transition so far. (Head coach) Danton (Danielson) did a lot of work in terms of recruiting players and we really hit the ground running when it comes to setting the majority of our roster. Now we’re just focused on getting those last roster spots filled, finding billets for the kids and getting them registered for school.”

Like everyone else in the hockey world, the Mintos are waiting to see when and if the 2020-21 campaign will get underway as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We’re all hoping that we can have a normal season and the team is preparing for things to happen as usual as we get ready for our fall camp in August,” Wright said.

“We have to see what Hockey Canada and the league allows us to do though and we will make adjustments with whatever they decide to do.”

In other news, the Mintos welcomed another forward to their lineup on Wednesday evening as they signed 15-year-old Kaden Chrest from the Estevan AA Bruins.

As of Thursday afternoon, the team’s 2020-21 roster is as follows:

Goaltenders

Kris Johnson

Defencemen

Tre Fouquette

Nate Misskey

Rhett Ravndahl

Tanner Willick

Forwards