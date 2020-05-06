Staff member at Meadow Lake Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Meadow Lake Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Wednesday media release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The case is linked to a community transmission, however the SHA says no patients have shown signs of COVID-19 symptoms. The staff member is in self-isolation and additional contact tracing is underway.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu declared the outbreak on the evening of May 5. As of Wednesday, there are no service disruptions at the Meadow Lake Hospital