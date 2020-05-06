Province reports 24 new COVID-19 cases in far north

The number of COVID-19 cases in the far north continues to climb, with 24 new cases reported in that area on Wednesday.

Of those 24 cases, 22 are in La Loche. There were no new cases in Prince Albert, and only one new case in the rest of the province to bring the total number of new cases to 25. All COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

There are now 194 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 138 of which are in the far north. Two more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the provincial recovery total to 312.

There are currently 13 COVID-19 patients in hospital, nine of which are receiving inpatient care (seven in Saskatoon and two in the far north) and four of which are in intensive care (three in Saskatoon and one in the north).

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, Premier Scott Moe and Deputy Premier Gordon Wyant will all speak to the media at 2:30 p.m. today.

