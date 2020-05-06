Loedwyk signs with Raiders

The Prince Albert Raiders have landed another player from their 2020 WHL Bantam Draft class.

A week after coming to terms with first round pick Terrell Goldsmith of the Delta Hockey Academy, the Raiders signed second round selection Harrison Loedwyk to a standard player agreement on Wednesday.

“Thank you PA,” Loedwyk tweeted after the news of his contract signing was announced. “It (the Raiders) was one of the teams I hoped I’d be picked by.

“I can’t wait to meet the guys and the coaches. I’ve watched the videos of the championship run (in 2019) and I’m excited to be a part of it soon.”

The forward from Red Deer, Alta. has spent the last two seasons with his hometown Bantam AAA Rebels, where he had 33 points in 31 games last year.

“Harrison’s a guy that we were very excited to get,” Raiders director of player personnel Curt Brownlee said last month. “He’s one of the best skating forwards in the draft and he plays the game at high speed.”