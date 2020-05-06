Edwards seeks second term in Ward 6

Another first-term city councillor has announced his intention to run for re-election.

Coun. Blake Edwards was one of four first-time councillors elected back in 2016. On Wednesday, he announced his intention to run for a second term in Ward 6.

“I have learned so much since being elected and I would like to continue the positive progress for another four years working with the residents of Prince Albert,” Edwards wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

In 2016, Edwards defeated Bobbi Ehman and Mitch Dunning in the race to represent Ward 6 after incumbent councillor Martin Ring chose to run for mayor.

Edwards is the second city councillor to announce a re-election bid. Ward 5 Coun. Dennis Ogrodnick announced his candidacy on April 30.

The Daily Herald will have more on this story at a future date.