Sask. records 20 more cases of COVID-19, 18 in La Loche area

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 cases grew by 20 on Tuesday, 18 of which are in La Loche and the surrounding area. The other two new cases are in the northern region.

These new numbers bring the province’s total to 487 reported cases—with 310 people recovered and six resulting in deaths, 171 of those are considered active.

There are currently 13 people in hospital with illnesses related to the virus. Nine are receiving inpatient care, two in the north and seven in Saskatoon, and four are in intensive care, one in the north and three in Saskatoon.

Of the 487 cases in the province:

• 138 cases are related to travel, 184 are community contacts (mass gatherings included), 41 have no known exposures and 124 are under investigation by local public health.

• 43 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections are not related to their work environments in all instances.

• 162 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 128 are from the far north, 95 are from the north, 76 are from the Regina area, 15 are from the south and 11 are from the central region.

• 58 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 174 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 153 are in the 40-59 age range, 87 are in the 60-79 age range and 15 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

With the warm weather settling into Saskatchewan, many are asking whether or not it’s safe to travel to their cabins. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it depends on where your cabin is.

If it’s in the far north, the answer is no—Last week, the government began restricting all non-essential travel between northern communities. Stony Rapids and La Ronge, however, are exempted.

Travelling to your cabin in other areas of the province is safe, but the SHA recommends you limit contact with others and stay on your property.

Meadow Lake Co-op employee tests positive for COVID-19

The SHA is warning the public that someone at the Meadow Lake Co-op Service Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

Public health officials are advising customers at the Co-op on Sunday, Apr. 26 or the morning of Tuesday, Apr. 28 to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus. This includes fever, headache, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose and a diminished sense of smell or taste.

If you have any of these symptoms, public health officials ask that you self-isolate immediately and call HealthLine 811 or your community health centre for an evaluation and advice.