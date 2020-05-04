Sask. sees 34 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its largest daily increase yet

Saskatchewan had its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases so far on Monday.

There’s been 34 new reported cases in the past day, 29 of which are in La Loche and its surrounding areas. The province reported eight of these cases as presumptive on Saturday, which have now been confirmed by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory.

Four of the new cases are in the north and one is in the Saskatoon area. Two more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 307.

There are currently 11 people in hospital. Seven are receiving inpatient care, two in the northern region and five in the Saskatoon area, and four are in intensive care, three in Saskatoon and one in the north.

The gradual plan to reopen the province’s economy kicked off on Monday, except in the outbreak areas of Lloydminster and La Loche. Phase one includes the reopening of medical services such as dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, optician services, podiatry, occupational therapy and chiropractic treatment.

Some low-risk outdoor recreational activities also opened Monday, including fishing and boat launching.

More to come.