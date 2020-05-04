Police request help in identifying suspects of weekend break and enter

The Prince Albert Police Service responded to 282 calls for service between Friday and Monday, the majority of which involved intoxicated people and disturbances. Officers also conducted 30 neighbourhood strengthening patrols.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a break and enter, which happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Video surveillance shows two people damaging vehicles parked outside of a business on the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue East.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested just after 8 p.m. on Sunday on the 800 block of 15th Street East following a complaint that someone was carrying a needle. Police also located a knife on him.

The 38-year-old has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation.

Also on Sunday evening, police were called to Sixth Avenue East and Sixth Street East for a mischief in progress.

Someone reported a man swinging a bag and causing damage to a parked vehicle. Officers arrested the 37-year-old on outstanding warrants and charged him with mischief in relation to this incident.