P.A. police searching for missing man

The Prince Albert Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Keenen Durocher, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday morning.

Durocher is described as 6’2” tall with a stocky build, short black hair and brown eyes, with a tattoo on the knuckles of one of his hands. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, baseball cap and dark jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.