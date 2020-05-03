Province records 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Saskatchewan now has a total of 433 reported cases of COVID-19, 122 of which are considered active.

That number grew on Sunday as the province reported 12 new cases of the virus. It also reported three more recoveries.

Four of the new cases are in the far north, four are in the north and four are in the Saskatoon area. Several of the presumptive cases from Saturday are not included in these figures because they have yet to be reported by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory.

There are currently 14 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications. Eleven are receiving inpatient care—five in the northern region and six in Saskatoon—and three more people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

Of the 433 cases in the province:

• 138 cases are related to travel, 176 are community contacts (mass gatherings included), 40 have no known exposures and 79 are under investigation by local public health.

• 42 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 161 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 89 are from the north, 76 are from the Regina area, 81 are from the far north, 15 are from the south and 11 are from the central region.

• 40 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 159 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 141 are in the 40-59 age range, 78 are in the 60-79 age range and 15 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are males and 50 per cent are females.

• Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

A total of 31,572 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.