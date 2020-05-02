6 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. on Saturday, outbreak declared in Beauval

Updated as of 4:31 p.m., Saturday, May 2.

The province reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with five more recoveries.

Two of the new cases are in the Prince Albert area, two are in the Lloydminster area, one is in the Regina area and one is in the Saskatoon area.

Not included in today’s figures, though, are eight presumptive cases in the La Loche area. The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in Regina hasn’t yet reported them as positive.

This brings Saskatchewan to a total of 421 cases—but, with 302 recoveries and six deaths, 113 of those are considered active.

Currently, there are 12 people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19. Ten are receiving in patient care—five in the north and five in the Saskatoon area—and an additional two people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

Of the 421 cases in the province:

• 138 cases are related to travel, 170 are community contacts (mass gatherings included), 39 have no known exposures and 74 are under investigation by local public health.

• 42 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances

• 157 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 85 are from the north, 76 are from the Regina area, 77 are from the far north, 15 are from the south, and 11 are from the central region

• 39 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 153 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 140 are in the 40-59 age range, 75 are in the 60-79 age range and 14 are in the 80-plus range

• 50 per cent of the cases are males and 50 per cent are females.

To date, 30,845 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Health officials declare outbreak in northern community of Beauval

In a news release issued late Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said northern medical health officers and the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Beauval.

Beauval is about 310 km northwest of Prince Albert.

Health officials are continuing to trace the contacts of a growing number of cases.

They’re asking anyone who has travelled through the community between Apr. 12 and 27 to self-monitor for symptoms. This includes a headache, fever, cough and chills.

Earlier this week, the SHA reported an employee at the community’s general store tested positive for COVID-19.