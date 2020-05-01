Sask sees 26 new COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan saw one of the largest single-day COVID-19 case number increases Friday as the province announced 26 new cases of the virus.

That brings the provincial total to 415. The increase is the largest since a jump of 30 back on March 28.

Nineteen of the new cases are in the Far North, four in the north (three in Lloydminster) and three in the Saskatoon area.

Of the 415 reported cases, 112 are considered active. Two more people have recovered, bringing that total to 297.

There are ten people in the hospital. Seven are receiving inpatient care, including four in the north and three in Saskatoon. Three are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 415 cases in the province, 138 are linked to travellers, 163 are community contacts, 38 have no known exposures and 76 are under investigation by local public health.

The province also encouraged communities without grocery stores to create bulk purchasing plans with members to limit travel.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expanding its testing and contract tracing in La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation as it deals with an outbreak of COVID-19 in that area.

In a press release, the agency said early identification of new cases and close contacts is critical. It has reached out to staff members to identify possible candidates to work in the region.

​“Thank you to ​our staff who have already answered the call earlier this week for help in the area. We have had over 100 staff express interest in supporting the response,” said SHA CEO Scott Livingstone. “Together, we are demonstrating our power as a single health authority by pulling from health care workers across Saskatchewan to support the people in La Loche and area in their time of need.”

Staff members are interviewed, screened and assessed to make sure they meet requirements for the work. Some are set to arrive Friday with more coming over the weekend.

Staff re supporting increased testing, enhanced contact tracing, drive-thru testing, home monitoring and environmental and security services.

The region has a lower threshold for testing where any household where a with an identified case leads to everyone in the household tested and given assistance and accommodation when needed.

​“It is important we work closely with the community to support individuals in understanding the importance of this work and ensuring they are able to self-isolate. This will further assist us in containing this virus,” said Dr. Rim Zayed, Northern Medical Health Officer. “Our response would not be possible without the involvement and support of local leaders. We are so thankful for their partnership.”

Enhanced testing includes about 19 mobile testing teams, each with two clinical and one local staff members going door to door over 750 households to support active case finding.

While a GeneXpert testing machine will deliver initial test results quickly to identify those at risk, the SHA is working to arrange a daily flight to take presumptive positive tests to the Roy Romanow Provincial lab in Regina through an expedited process.

“The enhanced community testing and contact tracing is already underway and is expected to continue over the next week, as the community and SHA work together to contain the spread.,” the SHA wrote.