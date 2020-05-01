COVID-19 outbreak declared at Victoria Hospital after positive case identified

The patient was admitted for non-COVID reasons and showed no signs of the virus last week before testing positive on Wednesday

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Victoria Hospital.

While only one patient has tested positive, the patient was admitted on April 21 for a non-Covid-19-related medical need and tested negative for the virus before being transported to the hospital.

All patients undergo a risk assessment screen when they’re admitted. The patient screened negative. An additional test was ordered on April 29 and the positive result was reported the same day.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said there is only one case and there is no evidence of transmission within the facility.

Local Medical Health Officer Dr. Khami Chokani has declared an outbreak because of the duration of stay of the patient without knowledge of the patient’s condition.

Staff who have been in close contact with the patient are self-isolating. Contact tracing and an investigation are underway.

Infection Prevention control has been notified.

Service changes are being made to adapt to decreased staffing levels because of the number of staff now required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms. One patient has been transferred from the ICU to Saskatoon.

The Emergency Department remains open and patients who require emergency care should continue to seek service, as usual, the SHA said.

“The health and​​ safety of our patients and the employees who care for them is of utmost importance to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Keeping the people we serve, our employees and physicians healthy and safe, is paramount to the work we do each and every day,” the SHA wrote.

“It is also important for everyone to follow the guidelines for handwashing, social distancing and self-isolating shared by provincial and municipal governments to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus and protect our most vulnerable populations. Together we can make a positive difference in our community by reducing the spread.”