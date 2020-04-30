Water park, sports fields closed for June

The City of Prince Albert announced Thursday that some summer programs might not go ahead due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a press release issued Thursday morning, outdoor sports field bookings will not be taken for May or June, and the Kinsmen Water Park won’t open for June.

The water park was set to begin operating on June 5.

The city is re-evaluating its plan in accordance with the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan put forward by the provincial government.

“Temperatures are warming up and we are seeing people out and about more. It’s important to get out for some fresh air and exercise, but we still need to be cautious in public spaces,” said Mayor Greg Dionne in a press release.

“Parks remain open but we will consider further measures if we see that physical distancing is not being practiced.”

Playgrounds remain closed and the city is working in consultation with school divisions regarding school playground structures. The annual playground program is also being evaluated. It was scheduled to begin on July 2, but given gathering restrictions, the city is considering its options. Further announcements will be made later.

Cooke Municipal Golf Course is currently closed. While the approved date for golf courses to open under the province’s plan is May 15, the city’s course is in poor condition given the late spring and its opening will be delayed.

A review of golf course restrictions is underway and more announcements will be made soon.

The water park, playgrounds and sports fields are part of phase four of Sskatcheawn’s plan.

“While we remain optimistic, it seems unlikely we will be in a position to make any changes to these directives through the summer,” said Jody Boulet, Community Services Director for the City of Prince Albert in a press release.

“Of course, we continue to evaluate the feasibility of changes for July and August and will work to get updates to the public as soon as they are available.“

Parks, trails and public spaces remain open. The Kinsmen Skateboard Park, basketball and tennis courts also remain closed.

While outdoor spaces remain open, residents are reminded to stay two metres apart at all times — meaning on the Rotary Trail or other pathways you may have to move off the path to pass; physical distancing, such as walking alone or only with your household; look ahead and choose the least busy pathway possible; avoid touching shred surfaces like benches and railings; do not touch your face and wash your hands when you return home; do not gather in groups over ten, if you stop to talk, keep two metres part; avoid group sports and activities unless they’re with your family or people you live with; if you are sick, stay home and do not use any public spaces.

The city wanted that failure to practice physical distancing may result in the loss of public access to the spaces.

Broadway North show cancelled

The E.A. Rawlinson Centre for the arts and the Broadway North Theatre Company announced that the summer’s production of Chicago has been cancelled.

In a Facebook post, they said they are working on securing rights to the musical for the summer of 2021.

The company had previously pushed auditions forward in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to the production team for their hard work so far, and to everyone who signed up for auditions,” the Facebook post read.

“For the health and safety of theatre-goers, and our cast, we will keep the Olive & John G Diefenbaker Theatre closed to the public for the summer, so that when our community is again ready to gather and enjoy live theatre, it is in the healthiest environment possible.”