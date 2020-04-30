Police seize drugs and $12,000 cash during vehicle stop on Wednesday night

Prince Albert police arrested two people and seized more than $12,000 in cash following an overnight investigation by the Street Enforcement Team (SET).

A 27-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man face multiple charges, including possession of the proceeds of crime. They were arrested during a vehicle stop on the 100 block of 15th Street East on Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m.

Police also seized multiple cell phones and various amounts of crack cocaine, cocaine, psilocybin, MDMA and methamphetamine.