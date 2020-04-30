6 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more recoveries in Sask. on Thursday

The provincial government reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with four more recoveries.

Three of the new cases are in Lloydminster—On Wednesday, the province announced a cluster of cases stemming from the city’s hospital. Two of the new cases are in the Saskatoon area and one is in La Loche.

Eighty-eight of the province’s 389 total cases are considered active.

Currently, there are 10 people in hospital with conditions related to COVID-19. Seven are receiving inpatient care, four in Lloydminster and three in Saskatoon, and an additional three patients in Saskatoon are receiving intensive care.

To date, 29,642 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Province expands child care ahead of Re-Open Sask. Plan

The provincial government announced on Thursday that anyone currently working or returning to work in phases one and two of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan will have access to licensed child care services in schools.

Phase one is set to begin on Monday, with phase two scheduled to start two weeks later on May 19.

According to a news release, more than 2,100 spaces at school-based child care facilities continue to support pandemic response workers despite the closure of these centres last month. There is now the capacity to expand the service to other workers.

“As we move to gradually re-open Saskatchewan, we know that parents, caregivers and families returning to work will need child care support, and we are helping them by ensuring their children are safe and well cared for,” said Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant in the release.

The child care centres will continue to operate under advice from Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab. They’re limited to a maximum of eight children in one room and must follow increased sanitation measures.

More to come.