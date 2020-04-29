Sask. records sixth death related to COVID-19

A sixth person in Saskatchewan has died from an illness related to COVID-19.

The person, who was in their 80s, is from the far north region. The province also announced 11 new cases in La Loche, which is experiencing an outbreak, making up the majority of the 17 new cases on Wednesday.

Five of the new cases are in the north region, four of which are in Lloydminster, and one is in the Saskatoon area.

The new cases in Lloydminster have been linked to a cluster in its hospital. So far, 13 cases have been identified, including five health care workers and eight patients. Transmission has occurred in the hospital setting.

As of Wednesday, says the release, the patients are being cohorted in separate units in the hospital and COVID-19 patients will still be admitted there.

Non-COVID-19 patients, however, may be diverted to a different hospital. Key emergency services remain available.

Currently, there are 10 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19. Seven are receiving inpatient care—four in Lloydminster and three in Saskatoon—and an additional three people are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The new numbers bring the province’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 383, with 86 considered active. The province remains at 291 recoveries.

More to come.