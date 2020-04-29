Goldsmith signs with Raiders

A week after he was selected in the first round of the WHL Bantam Draft, Terrell Goldsmith is officially a member of the Prince Albert Raiders.

The 14-year-old blueliner from Fort St. James, B.C., who was chosen with the 15th overall pick last Wednesday, signed a standard player agreement with the defending East Division champions Wednesday morning.

Goldsmith suited up for the Delta Hockey Academy’s bantam prep green team in the CSSHL last season and had 19 points in 23 games.

He joins Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars), Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors), Lukas Dragicevic (Tri-City Americans), Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades), Kalan Lind (Red Deer Rebels), Sam Oremba (Seattle Thunderbirds) and Zach Benson (Winnipeg Ice) in a group of 2005-born players that have already signed with the teams that drafted them last week.