Deceased person found along riverbank identified as Donald Light, 31

The deceased person found on the riverbank Monday has been confirmed as Donald Light, 31.

In a late Tuesday press release, the police said they could confirm Light’s identity following an autopsy, completed on Tuesday in Saskatoon.

Light was found along the riverbank near the 1100 Block of River Street East Monday. The river ice broke up over the weekend.

Police said foul play is not suspected and that the cause of death will not be released.

Light had been missing since Nov. 19, 2019, when he said he was going for a walk and never returned. He was last seen in the 400 Block of Eighth Street East.

His disappearance prompted a large search effort and an outpouring of community support.