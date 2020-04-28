Clunie-Cooper Memorial PBR event cancelled

The 2020 edition of the Clunie-Cooper Memorial PBR event will not be taking place at the Art Hauser Centre this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think everyone within the PBR organizing committee was hoping that with the event being planned for early in June, everything might have reached a crescendo by then and we could hopefully still have the event here,” said Michael Scissons of the Prince Albert Raiders, who serve as the ticketing and arena representatives for the event.

“Obviously, in the better judgment of safety for all of the patrons and the participants, the organizing committee thought it was best that the event be postponed for this year.”

This year’s Clunie-Cooper Memorial, which was to be the 15th edition of the event, had been moved back from its usual May date and was set to be held on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13.

“With the Raiders run (to the Western Hockey League title) last year, that resulted in a bit of a change of the time of the event, as it had previously been held in early May,” Scissons said.

Jordan Hansen of Okotoks, Alta., Jake Lockwood of Volberg, Mont. and Cole Wagner of Valier, Mont. were the winners at the 2019 event.

The news of the Clunie-Cooper Memorial’s cancellation comes nearly a week after the announcement that the Calgary Stampede will not be taking place this year.