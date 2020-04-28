Charges pending after police arrest woman armed with needles at Prince Albert business

Charges are pending following a disturbance at a Prince Albert business on the 800 block of 15th Street East.

Prince Albert Police were called to the scene Tuesday morning after reports of a woman acting in a threatening manner. Police say the woman was armed with several needles, and posed a threat to herself and the public.

Attempt to talk the suspect into disarming herself were unsuccessful, and officers eventually deployed pepper spray and a Conductive Energy Device (CED). Police continued to communicate with the woman until she dropped the needles and was taken into custody. An edged weapon was also located at the scene.

Charges are pending against a 42-year-old woman in connection with the incident, according to a police media release sent out Tuesday afternoon.