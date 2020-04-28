2020 Saskatchewan Summer Games postponed

The Saskatchewan Games Council, the City of Lloydminster and the 2020 Saskatchewan Summer Games host committee announced on Tuesday evening that this year’s Summer Games have been pushed back until 2021.

“From athletes to spectators, health and safety are of the utmost importance. The decision to postpone was not easy, but it is right,” 2020 Saskatchewan Summer Games Chairperson Kevin Kusch said in a press release.

“Now that a decision has been made, the athletes, coaches and support staff can focus on their well-being during this critical time while resetting and recalibrating for 2021. As a Host Society, we are excited to continue our efforts in 2021 to ensure the Games’ success.”

This year’s games, which were set to be held from July 26 to Aug. 1, will now take place from July 18-24, 2021.

“Though this is an unfortunate situation, it was the right decision to ensure the health and safety of all involved, and we look forward to working with all partners to deliver an exceptional experience for our province’s athletes in the summer of 2021,” Saskatchewan Games Council Executive Director Mark Bracken said.

The eligibility requirements for 2021 have not yet been confirmed by each sport, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.