PAYSA cancels 2020 spring season

The Prince Albert Youth Soccer Association announced on Sunday that their 2020 spring season will not be taking place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not the outcome the Board of the Directors was hoping for, but with the directions of Saskatchewan Health, there was no other alternative,” PAYSA president Nnamdi Ndubuka said in a prepared statement.

“PAYSA’s main focus at this time is the well-being and safety of our soccer families. Most of the fields in the Province have been closed until June 30th. There is no guarantee that they will be open for summer or social distancing requirements will be lifted.”

Those who are looking for a refund of their spring registration are asked to contact the office via e-mail at paysa1@sasktel.net.

The PAYSA’s move is similar to ones made by Saskatoon Youth Soccer and the Weyburn Soccer Association over the last couple of weeks.