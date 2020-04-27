Bears announce year-end award winners

The Prince Albert Northern Bears officially wrapped up their 2019-20 season on Friday as the Saskatchewan Female Under-18 AAA Hockey League team announced the recipients of their year-end awards on their Instagram page.

Fourth-year-forward Jasper Desmarais earned the club’s top individual honour as she was named the most valuable player.

The future Saskatchewan Huskies player had 13 points in 27 games and was part of the province’s silver-medal winning side at the National Women’s Under-18 Championship in Winkler, Man., where she was joined by teammates Brooklyn Anderson and Paris Oleksyn.

Oleksyn, who has committed to the Huskies for the 2021-22 season, received a pair of honours as she was named the Bears top forward and leading scorer after a 26-point season.

Another multi-award winner was Kiara Stewart, who received the most sportsmanlike and top rookie accolades.

Stewart had 11 points in 30 games and had eight penalty minutes during her first season with the Bears.

Also winning awards were Kailee Peppler (top defensive player), Kailey Ledoux (most dedicated player), Lauren Willoughby (hardest work ethic) and Erin Kirkland (most improved player).

Peppler, who has committed to the UBC Thunderbirds for the 2021-22 campaign, posted a career high 13 points during his third season with the Bears.

Ledoux had 16 points in 30 games during her sophomore campaign for the club, while Willoughby posted four points in her final season with the Bears.

Kirkland had two goals and four assists in her first year at the U18 level.

The league had previously announced their 2019-20 award winners in March, which were as follows: