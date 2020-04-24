Active cases stay steady as Sask. announces ten new cases, ten recoveries Friday

Ten more people have COVID-19 in Saskatchewan while an additional ten have recovered, the province said Friday.

The provincial total of cumulative cases is 341. Fifty-seven are considered active. The total number of recoveries has grown to 280.

There remain five people in hospital Friday. Two, though, are now in the ICU, a growth of one additional case from yesterday.

Of the provinces’ 341 cases, 136 are travellers, 145 are community contacts or linked to mass gatherings, 34 have no known exposures and 26 are under investigation by local public health.

Only the northern half of the province saw case growth Friday. Seven cases are considered active in the north, the region that includes Prince Albert, Melfort, North Battleford and Meadow Lake. Twenty-five cases are considered active int he far north, which includes La Ronge, La Loche and other northern communities. Of the remaining active cases, 13 are in Saskatoon, two int eh central zone, nine in Regina and one in the south.

According to the Northern Village of La Loche Facebook page, 14 cases of COVID-19 have been tied to La Loche and five to Clearwater Dene First Nation.

The province on Friday announced a public health order restricting all non-critical travel into northern Saskatchewan, specifically the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. The order also included a strong recommendation against non-essential travel between communities within northern Saskatchewan.

Submitted photo. The Northern Saskatchewan Administrative district

Premier Scott Moe said social housing units are being provided for people who need to self-isolate and he has directed that the La Loche school be made available for self-isolation. The Public Safety Agency will also be providing mobile housing units, such as work camp trailers, for individuals who need to self-isolate.

The premier, alongside Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, is expected to speak Friday and address the situation in La Loche.