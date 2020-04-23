‘We have to find the middle ground:’ Re-Open Sask. plan begins May 4

Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab announced the plan to reopen Saskatchewan’s economy on Thursday morning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses, other than those deemed essential, into temporary closures. However, some businesses will be allowed to open starting May 4.

“We have to find the middle ground that continues to keep our case numbers low and keep Saskatchewan people safe,” said Moe.

Phase One – Beginning May 4, 2020

The first phase of the plan includes the reopening of medical services restricted under the current public health order, and the resumption of low-risk outdoor recreational activities, including fishing and boat launches, golf courses and a fixed date for parks and campgrounds. The size restrictions of public and private gatherings will remain at a maximum of 10 people.

On May 4, public access to medical services will be reinstated, including access to dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, opticians, podiatry, occupational therapy and chiropractic treatment. When it is not possible to physically distance, providers will be required to take precautionary measures as outlined by the Chief Medical Health Officer.

Low-risk outdoor recreational activities will be allowable with precautionary measures, including fishing and boat launches (May 4), golfing with physical distancing guidelines (May 15) and a fixed date (June 1) and clear guidelines for the operation of parks and campgrounds.

Phase Two – May 19, 2020

The second phase of the plan includes the May 19 reopening of retail businesses and select personal services that were previously not deemed allowable.

The size restrictions of public and private gatherings will remain at a maximum of 10 people.

A full list of retail businesses and select personal services that will be deemed allowable in phase two is included in the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, along with guidance, protocols, and physical distancing measures that allowable businesses and services are required to observe.

Phase Three – Date To Be Determined

The third phase will be implemented following an evaluation of transmission patterns of COVID-19, and does not have a pre-determined date. The third phase will include the reopening of remaining personal services, along with the re-opening of restaurant-type facilities, gyms and fitness facilities, licensed establishments and childcare facilities. Capacity limits will remain in some facilities, such as limits to 50 per cent of regular capacity for restaurants and licensed establishments.

All businesses and customers will be expected to maintain physical distancing practices, guidelines and recommendations.

Other than in allowable businesses, the size of public and private gatherings will increase to a maximum of 15 people.

Phase Four – Date To Be Determined

The fourth phase will be implemented following an evaluation of transmission patterns of COVID-19, and does not have a pre-determined date. The fourth phase will include the re-opening of indoor and outdoor recreation and entertainment facilities.

All businesses and customers will be expected to maintain physical distancing practices, guidelines and recommendations.

Other than in allowable businesses, the size of public and private gatherings will increase to a maximum of 30 people.

Phase Five – Date To Be Determined

The fifth phase will be implemented following an evaluation of transmission patterns of COVID-19 and the preceding four phases, and will include the consideration of lifting long-term restrictions.

