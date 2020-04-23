Martin signs AHL deal with Texas Stars

Former Prince Albert Raiders blueliner Max Martin will be moving up to the American Hockey League next season.

The 20-year-old from Winnipeg signed a one-year contract on Thursday with the Texas Stars, who are based out of Cedar Park and are the affiliate to the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

Martin is coming off the best season of his Western Hockey League career as he posted 58 points in 57 games with the Kamloops Blazers.

A second round pick in the 2014 Bantam Draft by the Prince George Cougars, Martin had seven points in 29 games over the course of two seasons with the club when he was dealt to the Raiders in November 2016 as part of the Brendan Guhle trade.

Before he was sent to the Blazers in a deal last October, Martin suited up in 185 regular season contests for the Raiders and had 99 points during his four-year stint in Prince Albert.

He also had eight assists during the club’s run to their second league title in 2019.

The Stars, who won the Calder Cup in 2014, were in sixth place in the AHL’s Central Division with a 27-28-3-4 mark when the 2019-20 season was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.