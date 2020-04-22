Two Pirates taken in the WHL Bantam Draft

Two hometown members of the Prince Albert Venice House Bantam AA Pirates were selected by Western Hockey League clubs during Wednesday’s draft.

Forward Tanner Howe was picked by the Regina Pats in the fourth round with the 73rd overall selection, while blueliner Brady Smith was selected by the Vancouver Giants in the sixth round with the 122nd overall pick.

Howe, who is slated to suit up for the Prince Albert Mintos this coming season, led the Pirates in scoring this year with 75 points in 31 games, while Smith had 16 points in 23 games in his second year with the team.

Meanwhile, the Portland Winterhawks would select future Mintos blueliner Rhett Ravndahl in the fourth round with the 83rd pick overall.

The Birch Hills product had 29 points in 31 games this season for the North East Wolfpack.

Further details will be added during the course of the day.