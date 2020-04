Three people are facing weapons charges following a Street Enforcement Team and Integrated Crime Reduction Team investigation.

Police conducted a vehicle stop near 15th Street and 12th Avenue West just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police found a can of bear spray,t wo large machetes and a sawed-off shotgun.

Two men, aged 24 and 27 and a 33-year-old woman are jointly charged with various weapons offences.