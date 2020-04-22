Raiders select defenceman with first round pick

After taking Niall Crocker with their first round pick in 2019, the Prince Albert Raiders once again went to the Delta Hockey Academy to start off the Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

With the 15th overall selection on Wednesday morning, the Raiders selected blueliner Terrell Goldsmith of Fort St. James, B.C., who had four goals and 15 assists in 23 games for Delta’s bantam prep green program in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

“I really had no idea where I was going to go,” Goldsmith said.

“It’s obviously an awesome feeling (to be picked in the first round) and I’m super excited. I’ve heard Prince Albert’s a great place with awesome fans.”

Goldsmith, who stands 6’2” and weighs 199 lbs., is the fourth blueliner that the Raiders have selected in the first round in the last five years.

The club had previously selected Rhett Rhinehart, Kaiden Guhle and Nolan Allen from 2016 to 2018.

“The first time I saw Terrell shoot (the puck), my jaw literally dropped,” Zach Hodder, Manager of Player Development for the WHL, said during Wednesday’s draft live stream. “If I was a goalie in bantam, I would just get out of the net. His one-timer is incredible to watch.

“He is a very physical defenceman. He’s a big guy and plays a tough style of hockey. He’s going to be a guy that comes in and adds to the Raiders defence.”

Goldsmith will be staying with the Delta Hockey Academy for next season as he’ll playing for their Under-17 team.

“I’m going to try to continue to work on my skating to get quicker and faster as I move up to the next level,” Goldsmith said.

“I was out for a couple of weeks this season with a separated left shoulder around Christmas time, but I really liked how I played in the second half of the season. I was moving well with the puck and playing with a lot more confidence.”

Goldsmith was one of four players from the Delta Hockey Academy bantam prep green team to be taken in the first round, with the others being defenceman Lukas Dragicevic (Tri-City Americans – 4th), forward Oliver Tulk (Calgary Hitmen – 12th) and forward Caden Brown (Prince George Cougars – 17th).

Daily Herald File Photo

Blueliner Braydon Clark, who was dealt to the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday morning, was a third round pick by the Raiders in 2017.

The Raiders also made a minor trade prior to the start of the draft as they dealt 18-year-old blueliner Braydon Clark to the Spokane Chiefs for a conditional sixth round pick in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

Clark, who was a third round selection by the Raiders in 2017, played in 17 games over the last two seasons for the club before finishing out the 2019-20 campaign with the BCHL’s Merritt Centennials.

First round recap

After the Regina Pats officially selected forward Connor Bedard with the first overall pick, the Prince George Cougars picked Saskatoon Contacts forward Riley Heidt with the second overall selection.

Heidt’s linemate Brayden Yager went to the Moose Jaw Warriors with the third pick, while the Tri-City Americans took blueliner Lukas Dragicevic from the Delta Hockey Academy with the fourth overall choice.

The Saskatoon Blades rounded out the top five by selecting defenceman Tanner Molendyk of the Yale Hockey Academy.

Swift Current Bantam AA Broncos forward Kalan Lind, who is the younger brother for former Kelowna Rockets player and current Vancouver Canucks prospect Kole, went to the Red Deer Rebels with the sixth overall pick.

The Seattle Thunderbirds used the seventh overall pick to take Sam Oremba of the Regina Monarchs, who led the provincial bantam ranks in scoring this season.

Saskatoon Generals blueliner Reid Andersen (Medicine Hat Tigers – 11th overall), Weyburn Bantam Wings defenceman Quinn Mantei (Brandon Wheat Kings – 13th overall) and Monarch forwards Brady Birnie (Swift Current Broncos – 21st overall) were also taken in the first round.